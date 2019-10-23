Get up close and personal with Crown Hotel’s first resident Mind-Reading and Magic act

Please share the news











Get up close to the impossible with The Crown Hotel’s first resident Mind-Reading and Magic act; Forster and Smith.

Paul Forster and Neil Bradley-Smith met in Harrogate over four years ago. Their love of magic brought them together and they have since been selling out theatres across Yorkshire and the North East.

Their blend of comedy, mentalism and sleight of hand wows audiences across the UK. They each bring a specific set of skills to their performance that create a unique style of show. Their latest venture sees them as the first resident act at The Crown Hotel and they cannot wait to meet you.

Paul said: Dressed in your finest attire, you’ll enjoy a complimentary drink on arrival in the opulent surroundings of Harrogate’s finest hotel. Pull up a chair in the evocative setting of a private suite where you’ll witness an incredible show full of incomprehensible mind reading and bewildering magic.

Their latest show ‘Tricksters’ pays homage to the popular magic shows that took place in the 19th Century, where an intimate group would gather to experience their very own private magic show. T

he show seamlessly blends traditional and modern magic and mind-reading to create a truly memorable evening of impossibilities.

Paul said: Each show is limited to 40 guests they guarantee that you’ll have the best seat in the house.

Tickets available at https://www.trickstersmagic.co.uk

Amanda Grobelna from the Crown Hotel said: We are really looking forward to hosting the Trickster Magic Show over the coming months. They have a monthly residency with us with us through to summer 2020, using one of our smaller rooms bringing something unique to Harrogate. The show is small and intimate and will leave people bewildered in how they do some of the tricks, or is it magic?

Show dates:

16 November2019

14 December 2019

25 January 2020

22 February 2020

14 March2020

11 April 2020

25 May 2020

13 June 2020









