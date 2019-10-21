Frazer Theatre Comedy Club – Five Years of Funny concludes with their biggest ever show

Please share the news











The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club burst into life back in November 2014 and now, after dozens of shows and hundreds of acts, we’ve reached our epic fifth birthday! We’ve been celebrating “Five Years of Funny” all the way through 2019, bringing household names, hot up-and-comers, Edinburgh preview and national tours, and it’s all been leading to this very special event. We’ve pulled out all the stops to bring you our best night of comedy ever, along with plenty of special treats to help celebrate our special day in style!

The full line-up includes:

Tez Ilyas – The Tez O’Clock Show

Paul F Taylor – Amused Moose Finalist 2019

Tom Little – Leicester Mercury Comedian of the YearTom Toal – Rob Brydon Tour Support

Tickets are still just £10 in advance, £12 on the door, and are available from www.frazertheatre.co.uk, 07835 927965 or The Olde Chemist’s Shop in Knaresborough

Knaresborough Players Vice-Chairman John Pearce said: It’s hard to believe that it’s been five years since we took our first steps into the comedy world. What started off as a trial run of three shows soon became an ongoing run of sporadic events before finally settling into our now traditional home of the first Friday of every month. In the last five years we’ve enjoyed success we could never dared to dream of, booking some of the biggest names in comedy, launching Knaresborough’s very own comedy festival and gaining a reputation as a venue comedians love to play. We always knew we wanted to celebrate reaching our fifth birthday with a very special show, one honouring ‘Five Years of Funny’ in a fitting way. We’re confident in saying that we’ve done exactly that, with co-headliners worthy of any club in the country. Tez Ilyas has recently enjoyed a run of his very own satirical Channel 4 programme ‘The Tez O’Clock Show’, which received huge critical success. It is, of course, a huge honour for any comedian to receive their own show, one which Tez richly deserves. Paul F Taylor is a veteran who is constantly inventice, having one of the most fertile minds in the business, His latest Fringe Show ‘Odd Paul’ was an hour of solid gold comedy and Paul will be bringing every bit of that genius to our stage. Tez and Paul will be performing alongside Tom Little, a truly unique comedic voice with a razor sharp mind and wicked turn of phrase and, naturally, our traditional birthday show MC, Tom Toal. Tom has taken control of all of our anniversary events and there’s no way we could consider holding this special evening without the best compere in the business! It’s going to be an evening to remember as the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club turns five!









