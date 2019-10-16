Planned protest for David Cameron’s visit to Harrogate

Please share the news













Anti-Brexit campaigners are planning a protest in Harrogate to coincide with former Prime Minister David Cameron’s visit to the town on Thursday.

Supporters of North Yorkshire for Europe will stage a demonstration outside the Crown Hotel where Mr Cameron is due to appear tomorrow evening for the launch of his new book – and they will be demanding an apology from Mr Cameron for calling the 2016 referendum.

Demonstrators will be backed by singers and musicians from the Yorkshire Remain Voice Choir with a conductor and brass and stringed instruments.

The group’s chair, Richard Sadler, said it was nonsense for Mr Cameron to claim that he had no choice in the matter – and that a referendum was inevitable.

Richard Sadler said: We know from opinion polls that in December 2015 – just six months before the EU referendum – the EU was way down on people’s list of priorities, with less than five per cent citing this as an issue of importance. Of course, all that changed when anti-EU feeling was whipped up during the referendum campaign – and all the division, bitterness and hatred that we’ve seen since then is a direct consequence. Mr Cameron took a gamble with the future of our country to try to sort out divisions in the Tory party. He lost, we’re all suffering the consequences – and he should apologise to the nation.

The group is also asking Mr Cameron to donate proceeds from his book to the European Movement, a pro EU group founded by Winston Churchill whose current president is Lord Heseltine. North Yorkshire for Europe is a branch of the European Movement.

Mr Cameron was met by scores of protesters when he arrived in Cheltenham to promote his book , For the Record, earlier this month. ii

The former Prime Minister, who resigned shortly after the result of the 2016 referendum was announced, has said he is “deeply sorry about all that’s happened” since. Cameron has said “a referendum had become inevitable.”