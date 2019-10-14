Kate Roe, Darlington College; Chris Nicholls, Association of Colleges; Tim Whitaker, Askham Bryan College; Phil Sayles, Selby College; Bill Meredith, Bishop Burton College; Danny Wild, Harrogate College; Gill Alton, TEC Partnership Group; Adrian Sugden, Henshaws Specialist College; Mike Welsh, East Riding College; Lee Probert, York College
Kate Roe, Darlington College; Chris Nicholls, Association of Colleges; Tim Whitaker, Askham Bryan College; Phil Sayles, Selby College; Bill Meredith, Bishop Burton College; Danny Wild, Harrogate College; Gill Alton, TEC Partnership Group; Adrian Sugden, Henshaws Specialist College; Mike Welsh, East Riding College; Lee Probert, York College
/

Yorkshire College Principals take pride in Colleges Week 2019

3 mins read
Please share the news
  • 4
    Shares

Principals across , North Yorkshire and East Riding have come together to celebrate the work of Colleges across the region as part of Love our Colleges Week.

The week highlights the wonderful work colleges do and the need for long-term term investment in colleges and their students in the future.

In recent months the government has committed additional funding to colleges, which have dealt with an average of 30% cuts to funding over the last decade. Despite this challenging funding situation, Yorkshire colleges work at the heart of their local communities and economies, working with businesses, and providing education and training opportunities for many thousands of young people and adult learners across the region.

Danny Wild, College explained:

Colleges matter – to their students, their staff and their local communities. Our aim is for all our students to have skills and knowledge they need for a successful future career. Colleges Week not only highlights the need for proper investment to make this happen but also showcases the amazing places that our colleges are and the amazing things that students and staff achieve.

This is a crucial time, the big contribution further education makes to society must be recognised and long-term investment is vital if we are to have the successful economy we need post-Brexit.

 

David Hughes, Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges, said:

The £400m funding boost announced in the spending review and the Secretary of State’s speech at the Conservative Party conference showed that the government is committed to investing in further education and skills. However, there are many funding and policy challenges to grapple with to ensure colleges can thrive in the long term. Now more than ever we need highly skilled, well-educated workforces to deliver for our economy and country.

Colleges Week this year is about celebrating the amazing work colleges do, educating 2.2 million people every year, including more than 600,000 16 to 18-year-olds. Colleges have been neglected in recent years and proper funding for adult education is still urgently needed. This week is about making our voices heard and campaigning with partners to make sure colleges continue to be a serious political, economic and social priority.






Please share the news
  • 4
    Shares
  • 4
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Tags:

You might be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Matthew Mackaness (Spa Director), Peter Banks (Managing Director), Nicola Cook (Head of Marketing), Karen Tyson (Head of Sales and Revenue), Hendrik le Roux (Business Development Manager) and James King (Golf Manager)
Previous Story

Rudding Park team join CEO sleepout

Harrogate police
Next Story

Knaresborough appeal after attempted handbag snatch

Latest from Education

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info