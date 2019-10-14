Knaresborough appeal after attempted handbag snatch

Please share the news













North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a robbery that occurred in Knaresborough.

It happened at the junction of Park Row and Stockwell Lane at approximately 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Saturday 12 October 2019.

A woman was walking down Park Row towards Stockwell Lane when she was approached by a man from behind who grabbed hold of her handbag.

The woman was pulled to the floor while holding onto her bag and dragged down a ginnel from Park Row where the man then ran off.

The victim sustained only minor injuries and fortunately nothing was taken.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are appealing for information about the man who is described as young, white, fair haired and he was wearing a grey sweatshirt and dark trousers.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ian Mason. You can also email ian.mason@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190189177