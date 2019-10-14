Harrogate police
/

Knaresborough appeal after attempted handbag snatch

1 min read
Please share the news

North Yorkshire is appealing for witnesses and information about a robbery that occurred in .

It happened at the junction of Park Row and Stockwell Lane at approximately 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Saturday 12 October 2019.

A woman was walking down Park Row towards Stockwell Lane when she was approached by a man from behind who grabbed hold of her handbag.

The woman was pulled to the floor while holding onto her bag and dragged down a ginnel from Park Row where the man then ran off.

The victim sustained only minor injuries and fortunately nothing was taken.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are appealing for information about the man who is described as young, white, fair haired and he was wearing a grey sweatshirt and dark trousers.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ian Mason.  You can also email ian.mason@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190189177




Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Tags:

You might be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Kate Roe, Darlington College; Chris Nicholls, Association of Colleges; Tim Whitaker, Askham Bryan College; Phil Sayles, Selby College; Bill Meredith, Bishop Burton College; Danny Wild, Harrogate College; Gill Alton, TEC Partnership Group; Adrian Sugden, Henshaws Specialist College; Mike Welsh, East Riding College; Lee Probert, York College
Previous Story

Yorkshire College Principals take pride in Colleges Week 2019

Next Story

Shape the future of countryside access

Latest from Knaresborough

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info