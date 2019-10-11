Significant number of gold coins taken from elderley Harrogate woman in distraction burglary

Please share the news











Police are investigating a distraction burglary in the Sherwood Drive area of Harrogate, the victim is an elderly woman.

It happened on Friday 11 October 2019 and Police have said a significant number of gold coins were taken.

Sherwood Drive area, off Hookstone Chase

At around 12pm, 11 October 2019

three men posing as roof repair men entered the victim’s home claiming she had ‘dodgy tiles’

and took a significant amount of gold coins

All three men are described as being in their 30s

One was very slim, short with dark hair and

the other two were wearing dark work clothing and tight fitting gloves

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, police are appealing for information about a white Vauxhall Astra van which had ladders on the roof which was seen in the area at the time.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could assist the investigation is asked to North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Skaith 1523. You can also email James.Skaith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

