Oatlands Junior School has now announced plans to increase its intake from 300 to 420 by taking children from reception age
Oatlands Junior School has now announced plans to increase its intake from 300 to 420 by taking children from reception age
/

Admission criteria changes for Oatlands Infant and Junior Schools

1 min read
Please share the news
  • 6
    Shares

The Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust and the Red Kite Learning Trust have launched a consultation on changes to the admission criteria of Oatlands Infant School and Oatlands Junior School.

The changes designate Oatlands Infant School as a feeder school meaning its pupils are given priority on applying to Oatlands Junior School.

The proposals will also extend the sibling rule across both schools, meaning families with a sibling in either school will benefit when a new sibling applies to either one of the Oatlands Schools.

The proposed changes are designed to reflect the close relationship between the two schools and the way in which they co-operate to provide 4 to 11 primary education to children in the Oatlands area.

In line with the Schools Admission Code, the trusts are consulting parents, carers and key stakeholders on the changes, and would welcome any comments or queries to admin@oatlandsinf.ycway.uk and admin@oatlands-jun.n-yorks.sch.uk

Full details of the consultation, which runs until the 19 November, can be found on the schools’ websites:
http://www.oatlandsinf.ycway.uk/
http://www.oatlands-jun.n-yorks.sch.uk/





Please share the news
  • 6
    Shares
  • 6
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sir Gary Keith Verity, DL is a British businessman and sheep farmer. He was Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire from 2008 until he resigned in March 2019
Previous Story

Welcome to Yorkshire secures £1m of public funding

Latest from Education

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info