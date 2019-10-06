New mentoring initiative for tech entrepreneurs and business leaders

Please share the news











Next-Up has launched its innovative mentoring scheme to support tech entrepreneurs in Leeds City Region. They are looking for business leaders who have retired or are coming up to retirement to share their knowledge and skills with a younger generation. The first event is sponsored by Leeds City Council and supported by NorthInvest and Walker Morris, who are hosting the MeetUp in their new Leeds office.

Harrogate is part of the Leeds City Region.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said Our city is full of innovators, entrepreneurs, and social pioneers, and therefore we are pleased to support Next-Up’s initiative which will bring together the excellent wealth of experience we already have in the city for the benefit and growth of our new generation of business leaders.

Victoria Tomlinson is founder and chief executive of Next-Up which helps people use their skills in unretirement. She said: At the event entrepreneurs can talk through whatever is keeping them awake at night – or just get a second opinion on issues from raising finance and dealing with people to scaling up and opening doors to the right contacts. We are creating new ways to use the skills of an experienced generation who have so much to offer and can make a difference to entrepreneurs and many others. To date, there has been a tendency to do this just through non-executive and trustee roles. But many people actually want to be more hands-on and will achieve more impact through things like mentoring.

Cllr Judith Blake added: People are at the heart of everything we do in Leeds, and as our inclusive growth agenda continues to expand, we are seeing a range of initiatives coming forward and our city ambition is shining through.

Leeds City Council is a key partner in the two-year Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Programme (REAP) run by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston. The University of Leeds secured the place on the programme which aims to bring significant economic and social change in the region.

Next-Up was launched in 2018 and is working with organisations and professional firms, including big 4 accountancy firms and lawyers, to inspire people coming up to retirement with ideas, expand their networks, build a plan and create a new personal brand as an individual.

The first City MeetUp is over lunchtime on Tuesday 22 October, at Walker Morris’ new offices at 33 Wellington Street in Leeds. Tickets are £20 inc VAT and include lunch. Places can be booked through Eventbrite. Call Next-Up on 01423 562400 for more information.

