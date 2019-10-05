/

Rare Japanese akoya pearls go up for sale at Northern Antiques Fair

Some of the finest pearls available have gone on display and for sale at the Northern Antiques Fair.

Northern Antiques Fair, 3 to 6 October 2019, Harrogate Convention Centre

The pearls are being showcased by Shapiro and Co. of London.

Sheldon Shapiro said:

Akoya pearls are the finest pearls in the world. These pearls are extremely rare.Having a whole string of them, in the cream/ pink colour and flawless makes them even more so.

These are certainly pearls that are sought after and just not seen very often. Growing pollution has meant they are rarely found these days.

Of special interest is the certification in 1983 by the Japanese Government, that only adds to the rarity.

 






