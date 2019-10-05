Further incidents of arson in the Jennyfields area of Harrogate

Three cars have been set alight in what are believed to be further arson attacks in the Jennyfields area of Harrogate.

Friday, 27 September 2019 – Lindrick Way, a car was set alight

Overnight on Saturday, 28 September 2019 – Winksley Grove, 2 cars were set alight (pictured)

Talking to a local resident, who has asked to remain anonymous:

These two cases were definitely arson. The locals know the people involved and names have been given to other residents.

These arson attacks started in May, when the primary school was torched and have carried on since then.

A pensioners hedge was set alight around two months ago, then the Styan centre.

Then it was followed by the thee cars last weekend.

The authorities are trying their hardest to keep this quiet.

There’s a lot of new builds going up around these parts and the UCI last weekend, trying to hide the crime rate and it’s not just Jennyfields, Bilton seems almost as bad.