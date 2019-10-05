Winksley Grove
Winksley Grove
/

Further incidents of arson in the Jennyfields area of Harrogate

2 mins read
Please share the news
  • 21
    Shares

Three cars have been set alight in what are believed to be further arson attacks in the Jennyfields area of Harrogate.

Friday, 27 September 2019 – Lindrick Way, a car was set alight

Overnight on Saturday, 28 September 2019 – Winksley Grove, 2 cars were set alight (pictured)

Winksley Grove
Winksley Grove

Talking to a local resident, who has asked to remain anonymous:

These two cases were definitely arson. The locals know the people involved and names have been given to other residents.

These arson attacks started in May, when the primary school was torched and have carried on since then.

A pensioners hedge was set alight around two months ago, then the Styan centre.

Then it was followed by the thee cars last weekend.

The authorities are trying their hardest to keep this quiet.

There’s a lot of new builds going up around these parts and the UCI last weekend, trying to hide the crime rate and it’s not just Jennyfields, Bilton seems almost as bad.

North Yorkshire Police were unable to find details of the recent incidents when we questioned them on Friday, 4 October 2019.

See Harrogate woman in her 80’s has 8-metres of hedge set on fire in arson attack

Out of growing concern a community meeting has been convened. This is a meeting open to all and we understand that Andrew Jones MP and Julia Mulligan the Police and Fire Commissioner have now confirmed attendance.






Please share the news
  • 21
    Shares
  • 21
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Police find human remains in investigation of the murder of Harrogate woman

Next Story

Rare Japanese akoya pearls go up for sale at Northern Antiques Fair

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info