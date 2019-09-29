Harrogate woman in her 80’s has 8-metres of hedge set on fire in arson attack

Please share the news











Police investigating an arson attack outside an elderly woman’s home are appealing for witnesses.

Around eight metres of hedge was set on fire, creating a large blaze at an address on Jenny Field Drive, Harrogate, which spread quickly.

A woman in her 80s and her son were in the property at the time.

Fire investigators confirmed it was started deliberately and an accelerant was used.

It happened at around 1.15am on Sunday, 22 September.

A member of the public saw three young males running from the area around the same time.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw three young males or has any other information about the incident, including young people purchasing or stealing accelerants such as petrol or lighter fluid on the same day.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote incident number 12190175899. You can also email PC Dean Barrett on Dean.Barrett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

