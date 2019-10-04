Police find human remains in investigation of the murder of Harrogate woman

Please share the news











Police investigating the disappearance of a woman from Harrogate have recovered what are believed to be human remains.

They were found on private land in Station Road, Doncaster earlier today (4 October).

Enquiries are ongoing to establish if these belong to Susan Howells, who was last seen in Harrogate in February. Susan’s family have also been informed.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: Our thoughts remain with Susan’s family at this difficult time, and they are being supported by specially trained officers as our enquiries continue.









A second man has been charged by police investigating the disappearance of a woman from North Yorkshire.

Dale Tarbox, 39, of Station Road, Doncaster, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court on 1 October 2019, accused of the murder of Susan Howells, of Harrogate, who was last seen in February of this year.

Keith Wadsworth, aged 60, of Dunscroft in Doncaster has been charged with preventing a lawful and decent burial and appeared at court in Leeds today, where he was remanded into custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, 30 October.

Also appearing today was Dale Tarbox, aged 39, of Station Road, Doncaster, who has been charged with the murder of missing woman Susan Howells.

He was also remanded back into custody and will next appear before Leeds Crown Court on the above date.

A 63-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with the disappearance of Miss Howells, has been released and enquiries are ongoing.

Enquiries are also continuing at locations across Bradford and Doncaster.

