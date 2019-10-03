Olivia Robinson, saxophone
Young musician’s surprising saxophone suite

Olivia Robinson started playing the saxophone at age 9. Now studying for her A-levels, she recently won the Virtuoso, Open Woodwind and Concerto classes in the Harrogate Competitive Festival of Music, Speech and Drama. She also currently holds the title of East Coast Musician of the Year.

This is a great opportunity to hear a rising star play Milhaud’s Scaramouche, which bursts with Brazilian and jazz influences.

The Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra will also play Mihaud’s most popular work Le bœuf sur le toit and a charming orchestral arrangement of Satie’s Gymnopedies on Saturday 19 October at 7:30pm at Constance Green Hall, Oatlands Drive, Harrogate.

The easy listening continues with the Watermill by Binge, a very familiar tune to many and a final Serenade by Novak to close the evening. What a feast for the ears.

Tickets are available in advance from www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk (with Paypal), P&C Music in Harrogate and Castlegate Books in Knaresborough and on the door priced at £12 adults, £5 students with cards and under 16s and carers assisting wheelchair users are free.






