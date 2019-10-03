From Harrogate hotel trainee chef to sought after Northern artist

A number of paintings from Brian Shields, who was better known as Braaq are exhibiting at the Northern Antiques Fair an artist often compared to Lowry.
He was one of 12 siblings and was discouraged by his father to become an artist. After leaving school, in 1968, he moved to Harrogate to become a trainee chef in a Harrogate hotel.
He continued to paint, but was refused an exhibition in Harrogate – that only happened following wider success.
Brian wanted to brighten the hotel he worked in and painted a mural signing it Braaq, keeping his identity a mystery.
This mural caused a great deal of interest in the area and a local journalist identified Brian Shields as the painter, a pivotal moment in his career.
From this point he never looked back, holding his first exhibition in 1974. In 1977 he was invited to hold his first of four exhibitions in London’s West End. It was after this exhibition that ‘The Times’ described him as “one of the six most successful artists in England”.
The name a Braaq is a misspelling of French artist Braque which, a nickname given to him at school.
Glenn Rowles of Rowles Fine Art of Ludlow is exhibiting, said:
His style is very similar to Lowry, but with more movement and colour.
Brian included his sister Ann’s name along with his own signature on his paintings, dedicating all his work to the sister who died aged 21.
These paintings have become increasingly collectable over the years.
All Brian’s paintings are based, in a humorous way, on his childhood memories of Liverpool. He frequently painted himself as a boy wearing a striped jumper.
In 1997 at the age of 46 Brian died, leaving a contribution to the art world which ranks him among the leading artists in the country.
The Fair is running between the 3 to 6 October at the Harrogate Convention Centre. There are many items of local interest.
Helen Sutcliffe of Sutciffe Galleries in Harrogate, said:
The fair has been well attended so far and it’s one of the most prestigious antiques fairs in the country.
For us it is an important showcase as we have recently combined our contemporary and fine art into one Harrogate gallery.
