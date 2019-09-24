/

Police issue appeal following town centre assualt

Police have released CCTV stills of a man they want to speak to following an incident at the Ivory Lounge on The Ginnel in Harrogate at 2am on Wednesday 28 August 2019. It involved a 27-year-old man being punched and pushed to the floor by another unknown man.

The assault resulted in the victim sustaining a broken tooth, bust lip, bleeding gums, bruised nose and pain to his lower back and ended in hospital treatment for a seizure.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 12190164151 or email laura.wright0118@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190164151 when passing on information.






