Leah Bull from Alzheimer’s Society with Councillor Andy Paraskos and Stephen Hemsworth from Harrogate Borough Council
The Alzheimer’s Society receives £8,000 donation from Harrogate Borough Council

The Alzheimer’s Society have been presented with a cheque for £8,000 from Harrogate Borough Council.

Twice a year, the borough council’s bereavement services raise money through the recycling of metals recovered from cremations with consent from the bereaved families. The recycled metals include those used in the construction of the coffins and in orthopaedic implants such as hip, knee and replacement joints.

The charity chosen for the last six-months is the Alzheimer’s Society, which campaigns for change, funds research to find a cure and supports people living with dementia today.

Councillor Andy Paraskos, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said:

I’d like to thank those families who, during a difficult time, have consented to us recycling metals recovered. By raising this money, everyone involved has done their bit to helping local charities such as the Alzheimer’s Society.

 

Leah Bull, Alzheimer’s Society, said:

We would like to thank Harrogate Borough Council for this very generous donation, which will be used to support people living with dementia, and their carers. One in three people living in the UK at the moment will develop the disease but dementia won’t win, and until the day we find a cure with the help of our supporters we can unite to beat dementia.





