Harrogate Town 0 – 0 Boreham Wood

Harrogate Town and Boreham Wood had to be content with a point each as they fought out a goalless draw at Wetherby Road.

For Harrogate,Sam Jones was given his first start of the season,replacing the suspended Jon Stead,while Alex Bradley returned from injury,relegating Scott Brown to the subs bench.

Jones was straight into the action,having a shot deflected for a corner,from which he headed over the bar.

Next,a penetrating run from Bradley created a chance for Brendan Kiernan,but his shot was turned for a corner by visiting keeper David Gregory.

The “Wood” began to come into the game and Tyrone Marsh appeared to handle the ball as he broke down the right flank,but the referee waved play on and and James Belshaw had to make a good block before Will Smith booted the ball clear.

A good move between Keiran Murtagh and Marsh ended with Ryan Fallowfield conceding a corner which Jones headed clear,while for Town,Kiernan forced Gregory to save at the near post.

The Wood had the better of the closing minutes of the half and Belshaw had to make a diving save from Marsh to parry the winger’s cross shot before George Smith completed the clearance.

As the break approached,Town had another let off when Kabongo Tshimanga sliced wide from in front of goal.

The first action after the break saw a strong run down the left from Jack Muldoon ended by a blatant shirt pull by Tom Champion which earned him a yellow card.

As the game swayed from end to end it was Wood who had the next chance when Murtagh headed a cross goalwards,only for Belshaw to make a vital save from close range.

Town’s introduction of Mark Beck and Jack Diamond gave them a new lease of life and a centre from the former was met by Kiernan who sidefooted over the bar from inside the goal area.

Shortly afterwards,a square pass from Diamond found Fallowfield who released Kiernan down the right,but his cross to the far post was headed over by Beck.

Although Town were mounting a series of late attacks,they couldn’t find the killer touch and deep into stoppage time they were almost caught with a sucker punch.

Wood sub,Justin Shaibu was left unmarked on the left,fortunately his goalbound shot was diverted for a corner by Will Smith.

Town,

BelshawFallowfield G Smith,Hall,W Smith,Burrell,Bradley,Emmett,Kiernan,Muldoon,(Diamond 66),Jones(Beck 60).

Unused subs,Cracknell,Thomson,Brown.

Booked Bradley,Jones. Man of the Match, Belshaw

Boreham Wood,

Gregory,Champion,Stephens,Fyfield,Ilesanmi,Ricketts,Murtagh,Thomas,Smith,Tshimanga,Marsh(Shaibu 74).

Unused subs,Mingoia,McDonnell,Shakes,Thompson

Booked,Champion,Murtagh,Fyfield. Att.942 (inc 24 away)

Referee Steven Copeland