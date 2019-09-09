/

UK brand ambassador role for Joseph

2 mins read
Please share the news
  • 4
    Shares

Joseph Ferraro has been appointed UK ambassador for a brand-new vegan haircare brand.

With consumers demanding more natural ingredients in their hair and beauty products, Authentic Beauty Concept is a premium brand of organic haircare products created using vegan formulas.

Launched this summer, Joseph’s new role as ambassador will see him promoting the German-based brand across the UK to both consumers and haircare professionals.

He joins a small team of carefully-selected global ambassadors across Europe and beyond – all stand-out hairdressers and influencers in the industry.

Eight-time finalist and one-time winner of the prestigious North Eastern Hairdresser of the Year title, Joseph, who has two salons in Harrogate, is delighted with his new role at Authentic Beauty Concept (ABC).

Joseph said:

I feel honoured to have been appointed as UK ambassador for this new and exciting brand. I’m looking forward to be working with the range both in the salon and on set.

Originally from Sydney, Australia, Joseph, 37, has been in the UK for the past 15 years, and his two salons, Joseph Ferraro Hair, employ 15 people and are based in Cheltenham Crescent and Leeds Road, Harrogate.

Crowned North Eastern Hairdresser of the Year in 2016, Joseph is a skilled cutter and colourist and is a regular at London Fashion Week. He’s also worked on a number of top TV shows, including The X Factor.

Joseph said:

As awareness increases, people are willing to make changes to their lifestyle to try to reduce the damage to our planet. Authentic Beauty Concept has been born from these beliefs and I’m excited about working with this brand.






Please share the news
  • 4
    Shares
  • 4
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

naughtone presented with Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Next Story

Excuse me… can you… can you tell me where I am?

Latest from Business

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info