UK brand ambassador role for Joseph

Joseph Ferraro has been appointed UK ambassador for a brand-new vegan haircare brand.

With consumers demanding more natural ingredients in their hair and beauty products, Authentic Beauty Concept is a premium brand of organic haircare products created using vegan formulas.

Launched this summer, Joseph’s new role as ambassador will see him promoting the German-based brand across the UK to both consumers and haircare professionals.

He joins a small team of carefully-selected global ambassadors across Europe and beyond – all stand-out hairdressers and influencers in the industry.

Eight-time finalist and one-time winner of the prestigious North Eastern Hairdresser of the Year title, Joseph, who has two salons in Harrogate, is delighted with his new role at Authentic Beauty Concept (ABC).

Joseph said: I feel honoured to have been appointed as UK ambassador for this new and exciting brand. I’m looking forward to be working with the range both in the salon and on set.

Originally from Sydney, Australia, Joseph, 37, has been in the UK for the past 15 years, and his two salons, Joseph Ferraro Hair, employ 15 people and are based in Cheltenham Crescent and Leeds Road, Harrogate.

Crowned North Eastern Hairdresser of the Year in 2016, Joseph is a skilled cutter and colourist and is a regular at London Fashion Week. He’s also worked on a number of top TV shows, including The X Factor.

Joseph said: As awareness increases, people are willing to make changes to their lifestyle to try to reduce the damage to our planet. Authentic Beauty Concept has been born from these beliefs and I’m excited about working with this brand.

