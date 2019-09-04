Neil Addley from Judge Service
Entrepreneurs attract record crowd for chamber meeting

Seven leading entrepreneurs will speak to a record-breaking audience at an event in Harrogate next week

Seven leading entrepreneurs will speak to a record-breaking audience at an event in Harrogate next week.

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce has brought together the town’s outstanding business leaders to share the secrets behind their success – and more than 250 business people are expected to attend.

The seven entrepreneurs on the panel are Jacqui Hall of CNG, Marcus Black from ICB and Slingsby Gin, Peter Bates of Ellis Bates, Think Methodology’s Scott Mackintosh, Hazel Barry of H2K, Neil Richards-Smith of NCI Insurance, and Neil Addley from Judge Service.

Sally Roberts of Fun Training For Results, who coordinated the meeting as part of her role on the chamber’s management committee, said:

The chamber’s objective is to help Harrogate district businesses succeed by sharing expert knowledge and skills to promote growth and development. This is where our seven entrepreneurs come in: sharing the knowledge, experience and wisdom that has contributed to their success.

The meeting takes place at the Majestic Hotel, Ripon Road, Harrogate, on Monday, September 9 from 5.30pm. Visitors can attend free, but must register in advance at www.harrogatechamber.co.uk






