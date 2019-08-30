West End Avenue hole in road surface is due to damaged surface water sewer

west end avenue harrogate hole
North Yorkshire County Council, Highways, have confirmed that the hole in the road surface of West End Avenue is due to a damaged water sewer.

Barrie Mason, Assistant Director Highways and Transportation, said:

The hole in the road surface in West End Avenue, Harrogate, is the result of a damaged surface water sewer, which is the responsibility of Yorkshire Water.

We alerted Yorkshire Water as soon as we became aware of the issue and erected barriers to make the area safe. Repairs will be carried out by Yorkshire Water.





