Libraries to screen films for those who struggle to access cinemas

Film screenings will be held at libraries in North Yorkshire for residents who find it difficult to access cinemas.

Starting this month, Harrogate, Knaresborough, Selby and Pickering libraries will offer two screenings each month as part of the inclusive More Than Movies project.

One film will be for older people with memory problems, their partners, family members and carers. The other will be a relaxed screening for families who have a child with autism or other special needs.

The showings will be more informal than the cinema, with room to move about, brighter lighting and no need to be silent. There will be a chance to chat during the interval over refreshments, and activities related to the film will be available to do on the day or to take home.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said:

We are pleased to support this inclusive and social initiative, which will allow those who don’t normally go to the cinema the chance to see some much-loved films on the big screen.

From Calamity Jane to Sunshine on Leith, the programme is sure to have something for everyone. Screening films will encourage a new audience to use their local libraries, which are at the heart of our communities.

All showings are free but booking is essential as spaces are limited. Donations for refreshments will be welcome.

For dates of showings and to book your seat, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/libraries-news-and-events




