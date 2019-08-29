Fresh and fun new adult pop choir coming to Harrogate

Please share the news













With over 80 people signed up for the launch night on Wednesday 4 September, ‘Lucy’s Pop Choir’ are delighted to start their first rehearsal at The Crown Hotel in Harrogate.

The choir originated in York where they now have over 100 members across 3 nights and where they are well known for being super fun, upbeat and friendly, with a real community vibe.

The choir, unlike many others, does not audition and doesn’t even use sheet music – a real pull for those untrained closet singers.

Choir Director and owner of the business, Lucy McLean, said: Being the Choir’s Director really is the best job! I’ve met so many wonderful people, many of whom are now friends, and despite being non-auditioned, the choir sound truly amazing. The songs we do are always fun and uplifting, leaving our members with a smile on their face and a spring in their step as they leave rehearsals. My aim is to continue to run a choir where people feel welcome, regardless of their singing ability, and where they can sing songs they know and love from the charts, plus a few golden oldies for good measure! If you’re someone who loves to sing, then this is definitely for you.

Some of the Lucy’s favourite songs that the York Choir have performed are by artists such as George Ezra, Justin Timberlake, Mumford & Sons, Bruno Mars and Rag’n’Bone Man.

The new Harrogate Choir will also be doing local performances, and although they will still be a very new group, Lucy is confident that they’ll be ready for some festive appearances later this year. The York choir boasts an impressive performance resumé, having performed at Castle Howard, The York Lights Switch On and York Proms, not to mention various flash mob performances including a marriage proposal outside Betty’s in York.

Lucy said: The flash mob performances were so good, especially the marriage proposal. It went viral in York and was seen by 46,000 people! We had an absolute blast doing it! Our performances are not a mandatory part of being in the choir, but they really are a lot of fun and I always encourage them to have a go. The buzz afterwards is incredible and we’ve been able to raise lots of money for various charities over the years.

The new Harrogate choir is open to all adults and there’s still space left at the launch night, which is free of charge. The launch night will be Wednesday 4th September, 7:30 – 9pm at The Crown Hotel in Harrogate. Free tickets can be obtained from the website here: www.lucyspopchoirharrogate.co.uk. New members are always welcome and free trials are available.