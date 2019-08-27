Rise and shine for Saint Michael’s

Please share the news











Walkers from across the district will be taking part in a stunning sponsored walk for Saint Michael’s Hospice, on Sunday 13 October 2019.

The ever-popular Ripon Sunrise Walk sponsored by Yorkshire Accountants Ripon, raises vital funds to support local families affected by terminal illness and bereavement.

The six-mile route starts from Sawley Village Hall before dawn, and will see scores of local people make their way through the stunning Studley Royal Deer Park, with distant views of Ripon Cathedral as the sun rises.

Walkers will be greeted with breakfast refreshments at Ripon Cathedral Hall, where the walk ends.

A special early bird registration means supporters can sign up now for just £10 until 31 August. After that date, the entry will be £15 per person. Children under 18 will be £5 and under-5s go free. Entry includes a free shuttle bus from Ripon to the start of the walk, and a welcome breakfast buttie at the end.

The unique event not only offers the community a spectacular glimpse of historic Ripon but is a chance to make a real difference to the lives of local people. Walkers are encouraged to raise sponsorship, with the aim of supporting local hospice services and care.

Chief executive of Saint Michael’s, Tony Collins said: Whether you walk in memory of someone who is never far from your thoughts, or you simply wish to experience the breath-taking early morning views, it’s a truly rewarding way to support your hometown hospice. Whether you can raise £30 or £300, every single pound can make a difference to those using our services.

This year, walkers can enjoy a twinkling garden of light at Sawley, with chances to pay tribute to loved ones, before setting off, torch in hand to welcome the dawn.

Volunteer Sandra Gilbert, who has been involved with the walk for the past 8 years said: “It is hard to describe the feeling as you set off in the dark, with a great group of people and experience the dawn rising around you as the deer move through the park – it is very atmospheric. “

For further details and to register online, head to Saint Michael’s website: www.saintmichaelshospice.org or call Saint Michael’s Supporter Care Team on: (01423) 878 628.

Please share the news











