Rat Run continues to put Knaresborough on the map!

A popular local running event is to return on 22 September 2019 for its fourth edition. The Knaresborough Crag Rat Run, organised by local club Knaresborough Striders, has proven to be a great hit since its inception in 2016 as a replacement for the King James’s Trail Race. Since then, it has seen growing numbers take on the mixed terrain course which takes runners down the ancient crag, along trails, past the historic St. Robert’s Cave, through Birkham woods and alongside the beautiful River Nidd.

Now reputed as one of the most picturesque and interesting events in the count, record numbers from all around the North of England attended the 2018 event, with this year’s running promising to be bigger still.

Club Chairman James Wright is delighted: We’re so pleased to be hosting an event in the heart of our town once again. Last year, we had 34 different clubs represented, yet half of the field were local folks, many of whom had decided to take the next step from a parkrun or couch-to-5k programme. We pride ourselves on being a very inclusive club so that was great to see!

The race takes place on Sunday 22nd September at 11am at Knaresborough Cricket Club on Aspin Lane. Entries can made at: https://racebest.com/races/f84f3 and costs just £10 or £8 for affiliated runners. For further details see Knaresborough-Striders.org.uk or call 07725 991134.









