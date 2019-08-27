Harrogate pays tribute to PC Andrew Harper

Published on in Harrogate/News
On the 26 August 2019, Harrogate paid tribute to PC Andrew Harper.

PC Harper was part of the Roads Policing Proactive Unit at Abingdon Police Station. He died while responding to reports of a burglary near the A4 at Sulhamstead in Berkshire.

The 6am early bird running crew dedicated their run to the officer.

Harrogate Police Station held a minutes at 9am and Up & Running dedicated their regular Monday evening social run to the officer. Around 50 local runners and police offers took part in the run from the Up & Running shop in the town centre to the Police Station. There they took part in a minutes silence and then a round of applause for the local officers, before returning to the town centre.

All the runs were 7.605 as PC Harper’s collar number was 7605.

 

 






