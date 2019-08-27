Firecracker Ball announces double music bill for this year’s event

Please share the news











The South and the Andy Long Orchestra will take to the stage at the Firecracker Ball

The South and the Andy Long Orchestra will be treating guests at the lavish ball at Rudding Park Hotel, Harrogate on Saturday 9th November 2019 to a medley of music.

The South are an impressive 9 piece band who feature former members of The Beautiful South, and are celebrating their 10th year anniversary and 30 years since the release of ‘Song For Whoever’. They are this year’s Firecracker Ball headline act and will sing a variety of their greatest hits, amongst them “Song for Whoever”, “You Keep It All In” and “36D”.

The Andy Long Orchestra is a select group of musicians, made of some of Britain’s finest musicians working at the forefront of the musical scene. An 11 piece orchestra comprising of strings, woodwind, electric guitars and piano will play a selection of easy listening music from Venice to Vegas for guests whilst they enjoy their dinner.

Kirsty Guy, senior relationship manager from Barnardo’s said: The South are currently one of the most in demand acts around the world. They are global stars and help everyone reminisce about the good old pop rock days. When they agreed to come and perform at the Firecracker Ball as our headline act I was delighted. Not only this, we have the amazing Andy Long Orchestra with us this year to give guests something a little extra. I’m sure these fantastic acts will help us to make this the biggest and best Firecracker Ball yet.









The 2018 Firecracker Ball raised over £265,000, meaning the total raised since it first started supporting Barnardo’s in 2002 is now close to £3 million.

The theme for this year’s prestigious event is ‘Four Seasons’, with guests set to be transported into a seasonal spectacular when the step into the marquee attached to the stunning Rudding Park Hotel.

Kirsty continued: With The South and The Andy Long Orchestra’s appearance, the fantastic Four Seasons theme, other great entertainment, celebrity appearances and a host of money can’t buy prizes and auction lots, tickets to the ball are selling extremely quickly. At present we only have a few tables left, so I’d urge people to get in touch now rather than face disappointment in a few weeks’ time.

Andy Long, leader of The Andy Long Orchestra and Associate Leader of the Orchestra of Opera North, said: We are delighted to be performing at this year’s Firecracker Ball and can’t wait to take to the stage of this prestigious event. It is great to be supporting an amazing charity like Barnardo’s, and the funds from this year’s events will certainly go a way to helping the charity continue their fantastic work across the Yorkshire region.

The Firecracker Ball has become the most significant event in the Yorkshire social calendar helping to change the lives of thousands of children and young people across Yorkshire. Since 2002, the ball has raised over £2.8m for Barnardo’s causes. The committee is actively seeking support from individuals and businesses in the region who are interested in sponsorship packages, table bookings or donating auction or other prizes for the charity.

For more information visit www.thefirecrackerball.co.uk and for bookings please contact Kirsty Guy 07522 216125 // kirsty.guy@barnardos.org.uk

