Harrogate Brasserie to close its doors for a ‘break from the past’ refurbishment

Timothy Taylor’s owned Harrogate Brasserie in Harrogate, North Yorkshire will be closing its doors from Sunday 18 August to undergo a major four-week refurbishment to the downstairs bar and restaurant areas, along with the hallways leading to the bedrooms.

But that’s not all that will be changing, in light of the planned renovation program, the Harrogate Brasserie will also be changing its name to The Inn at Cheltenham Parade.

The name change will launch a new era at this famous Harrogate address, as it becomes much more of an inn than a brasserie, putting great drinks, good food and comfortable rooms at its heart.









Along with the refurbishment and name change, The Inn at Cheltenham Parade will also welcome a new tenant in the form of Adrian Sykes, who currently runs the hugely successful Timothy Taylor’s owned Royal Oak in Ripon. The Royal Oak was recently voted as Yorkshire’s Second Favourite Pub in Welcome to Yorkshire’s ‘Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub 2019’ awards.

Steve Robinson, Estate Operations Director at Timothy Taylor’s: We are very excited to announce the pending refurbishment at The Inn at Cheltenham Parade and to be working alongside Adrian Sykes who is a very successful and experienced operator within the licensed trade. The Inn at Cheltenham Parade will offer a wide range of Timothy Taylor’s beers and great food in comfortable surroundings alongside 14 letting rooms. We believe The Inn at Cheltenham Parade will become one of Harrogate’s premier pubs.

The Inn at Cheltenham Parade will open its doors on Friday 13 September, and more details of the opening will be released in due course.

