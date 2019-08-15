Harrogate Brasserie
Harrogate Brasserie

Harrogate Brasserie to close its doors for a ‘break from the past’ refurbishment

Published on in Culture/Harrogate
Please share the news
  • 11
    Shares

Timothy Taylor’s owned Harrogate Brasserie in , North Yorkshire will be closing its doors from Sunday 18 August to undergo a major four-week refurbishment to the downstairs and areas, along with the hallways leading to the bedrooms.

But that’s not all that will be changing, in light of the planned renovation program, the Harrogate Brasserie will also be changing its name to The Inn at Cheltenham Parade.

The name change will launch a new era at this famous Harrogate address, as it becomes much more of an inn than a brasserie, putting great drinks, good food and comfortable rooms at its heart.




Along with the refurbishment and name change, The Inn at Cheltenham Parade will also welcome a new tenant in the form of Adrian Sykes, who currently runs the hugely successful Timothy Taylor’s owned Royal Oak in Ripon. The Royal Oak was recently voted as Yorkshire’s Second Favourite Pub in Welcome to Yorkshire’s ‘Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub 2019’ awards.

Steve Robinson, Estate Operations Director at Timothy Taylor’s:

We are very excited to announce the pending refurbishment at The Inn at Cheltenham Parade and to be working alongside Adrian Sykes who is a very successful and experienced operator within the licensed trade.

The Inn at Cheltenham Parade will offer a wide range of Timothy Taylor’s beers and great food in comfortable surroundings alongside 14 letting rooms.

We believe The Inn at Cheltenham Parade will become one of Harrogate’s premier pubs.

The Inn at Cheltenham Parade will open its doors on Friday 13 September, and more details of the opening will be released in due course.






Please share the news
  • 11
    Shares
  • 11
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from Culture

2019 feva programme

Please share the news24SharesOnline bookings for tickets can be made via www.feva.info…

Go to Top

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info