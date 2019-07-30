Train to be a Pinewoods Superhero! an exciting summer project to encourage new visitors to The Pinewoods

Please share the news











Harrogate based charity Pinewoods Conservation Group (PCG) has launched another exciting new summer project to encourage residents to explore the Pinewoods. Following on from the recent success of “Pinewoods Rocks” and “Pinewoods Doors” an online game has been devised with local social enterprise Questr.

The free new game entitled “Train to be a Pinewoods Superhero” will take visitors to a number of points within the woods, including the recently developed Irongate Field picnic area, to unlock hidden clues to complete superhero like tasks. Over 175 people have already taken part in the few days before the official launch.

PCG Chairman Neil Hind said: We had amazing feedback from our previous summer events with visitors from all over the UK and all generations taking part. We wanted to do something more high tech this year with the many UCI visitors expected. We would really encourage families to bring a picnic and join the fun!

Dan Wilson, Director for the developers Questr commented: Our games are especially designed to get people more active or to challenge a specific age group or topic, many linking with England’s National Curriculum. We’ve really enjoyed working on the Pinewoods project for a nature based superhero themed game and look forward to seeing it in use over the summer and during the UCI races.

Funding for the event has been provided by the Harrogate Borough Council UCI Bike Race Small Grants scheme and will be available from today (26th July) until the end of the UCI races on 29th September.

More details are available via http://www.pinewoodsconservationgroup.org.uk/hero or via mobile phones at https://www.questr.org/pinewoods









