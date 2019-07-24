Fiat Punto v Toyota Aygo collision near Ripley

Please share the news











North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a collision that occurred on the B6165 between Ripley and Nidd.

It happened at 5.30pm on Tuesday 23 July 2019 close to the entrance to Ripley Caravan Park

It involved a black Fiat Punto, which was being driven towards Nidd, and a silver Toyota Aygo which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The 51 year-old female driver of the Fiat, from Knaresborough, was uninjured.

The 24 year-old female driver of the Toyota, from Wakefield, was taken to Harrogate District Hospital. She was later transferred to York District Hospital for specialist treatment to an ear injury and has since been discharged.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have seen the vehicles involved prior to it, to get in touch.

If you have any information, or dash-cam footage, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12190133973.









