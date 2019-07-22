Police investigate indecent exposure with a naked man wearing only trainers in Nidd Gorge

Please share the news











7 Shares

Police are appealing for information after a middle-aged man indecently exposed himself in Nidd Gorge, between Harrogate and Knaresborough.

The incident occurred near the footbridge towards the Scotton end of the Nidd Gorge walk at approximately 4.25pm yesterday.

Two members of the public were approached by a naked man who fled the location once police were called.

Approximately 5ft 10ins tall,

Very thin

Pale skin tone

Aged in his 40s

Sandy-coloured hair

Short beard.

Wearing only blue trainers, a white baseball style cap and a grey rucksack

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the identity of the man and are asking people to report any further sightings or similar circumstances to us to assist our investigation.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Will Champion. You can also email at will.champion@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190132548.









Please share the news











7 Shares