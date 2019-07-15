Extinction Rebellion activists in Leeds install boat on Victoria Bridge

Please share the news











Activists from Extinction Rebellion are on Victoria Bridge in the centre of Leeds .

They’ve installed a bright yellow boat and are currently setting up a protest camp to shine a spotlight on the role of Leeds’ financial sector in financing polluting investments in fracking, coal and other dirty technologies.

The protest is part of a ‘Summer Uprising’ across England, Scotland and Wales .

Synchronised actions are currently taking place in Cardiff, London, Bristol and Glasgow. Each city will focus on a different aspect of the environmental crisis.

The activists are aiming to remain on the bridge throughout the coming week, with many willing to risk arrest as part of a campaign of civil disobedience designed to press government and business to act now .

Sara Han, 38, said: As a lecturer who is preparing young people for their future, it is clear that that future is increasingly uncertain. I care deeply about the prospects of our future generations and want to see meaningful action to address the climate emergency right now. Alex Evans, 43, added: My eldest child is nine years old and for each of those nine years I’ve watched her future get steadily worse while everyone waits for everyone else to do something on climate change. Now we’re out of time and we can see climate breakdown all around us. Enough’s enough: it’s time to act now.









