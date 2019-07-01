Police appeal for taxi driver to come forward

Please share the news











Police are appealing for a taxi driver and any other witnesses to come forward following a collision on the A59 Skipton Road, near Hampsthwaite.

It happened at around 3.20pm on Sunday 23 June 2019 at the A59 crossroad junction with Burley Bank Road known locally as Four Lane Ends .

A silver vehicle travelling west on the A59 in the general Skipton direction has collided with a grey vehicle travelling from Burley Bank Road turning right intending to travel towards Harrogate.

As a result of the collision the driver of the grey car received slight injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or manner of driving prior to it and keen to trace a taxi travelling on the A59 west bound and turning left into Burley Bank Road.

Please contact TC117 Steve James Harrogate RPG by calling 101 or email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk









