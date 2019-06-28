Gypsy Queens at the Royal Hall in Harrogate

The Gypsy Queens performed at the Royal Hall last night (27 June 2019).
It was part of a new event for the Harrogate International Festivals of The Royal Hall Residency. The show was standing, along with all the doors to the boxes, making for a new feel to the Royal Hall.
Charlotte Woods, Music and Education Manager at Harrogate International Festivals, said:
The Gypsy Queens did not disappoint. It’s easy to see why they are so popular with celebrities as they had the audience on their feet from the very first song.
The great news is they love coming to Harrogate and in return Harrogate loves having them.
The entertainment continues tonight (28 June 2019) with DJ Graeme Park, a pioneer of House Music in the UK and formerly from the Hacienda Club in Manchester.
See https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/