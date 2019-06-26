Crescent Gardens back on the market for sale

Please share the news











Harrogate Borough Council’s former offices in Crescent Gardens are being advertised on the open market once again (26 June 2019).

The site is being re-marketed following the failure of the previous buyer to deliver on a contractual commitment to submit a valid planning application.

The sale is being managed by award-winning property experts Sanderson Weatherall after it secured the contract to dispose of the iconic building.

The firm, which has offices in Leeds and York has been involved in commercial property for over seven decades and has a proven track record of selling properties of this nature.

The council consolidated all of its central Harrogate offices into a new, modern and energy-efficient HQ at Knapping Mount.

The council has also been successful in selling several of its older offices as part of a commitment to be more efficient with council tax payer’s money.

Crescent Gardens is the final piece of the council’s consolidation programme. Companies are being invited to tender for the purchase and redevelopment of the building.

Sanderson Weatherall expects there to be strong interest in the sale and a significant number of developers in the region have already enquired about the new tender process.

Councillor Graham Swift, cabinet member for economic development, said: While it was disappointing that our previous contracted sale failed to complete, Crescent Gardens remains a strategic site at the heart of Harrogate town centre. It is encouraging that there is already lots of interest in the building. We remain optimistic that developers will explore the opportunity to create a building that can add value to the town’s landmark style. Not only will the redevelopment of Crescent Gardens bring important community benefits, it will provide the council with an significant capital receipt.









