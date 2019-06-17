Three further county lines” drug dealing arrests in Harrogate

Please share the news











Police in Harrogate have made another three arrests as they continue to crackdown on so-called “county lines” drug dealing in the town.

Officers working on Harrogate’s proactive drugs team were on patrol on the morning of Saturday 15 June 2019 and spotted suspicious activity in a car park in the Jennyfields area of the town.

A 30-year-old woman from Harrogate was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply after officers found a wrap of suspected heroin that the woman was seen to discard as officers approached her. Further suspected heroin and crack cocaine was found during a search of the woman when she arrived in custody.

A subsequent search of a property in Harrogate revealed further wraps of suspected class A drugs that led to the arrests of two men, one aged 42 from Harrogate, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, and one aged 22 from the Bradford area, arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

All three have been released while under investigation to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

If you suspect drug dealing is going on in your neighbourhood, please let the police know on 101, no matter how small you think the information is, it could help form a bigger picture.

