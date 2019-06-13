Video: Rock up and Sing Finale concert

The final concert for Rock Up and Sing on the 8 June 2019 at the Harrogate Convention Centre.
The final concert for Rock Up and Sing on the 8 June 2019 at the Harrogate Convention Centre.
The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.
We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.
Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.
Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.
We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1
All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.
Please share the news16SharesThe Duke of York will visit the 161st Great…
Please share the news1ShareThe charity, Friends of Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural…
Please share the news18SharesDespite some damp conditions and a fairly high river…
Please share the news19SharesStreet food from across the North will make Fountains…
Please share the news164SharesTo mark the 50th anniversary of the first moon…