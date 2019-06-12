With recent local news about vandalism, arson and violence it is nice to talk about hardworking honest young men demonstrating not all Harrogate teenagers are bad news.
New Park Bulldogs U15s visited Elland Road last Sunday to pick up their seventh trophy in five years celebrating a league and cup double for the second time in three years. With a newly rebuilt squad they scored over 100 goals in 28 competitive games and lost only twice during the season.
Coach Steve McCulloch said:
The most pleasing aspect was the contribution from every player over the season with 18 providing assists and 16 scorers. The players have been used in different positions and this has helped their development and understanding of each other and the game. Their teamwork was the key to success.
The cup final held at Garforth Towns stadium was an enthralling match with Wakefield based Crofton and went to penalties before New Park carried the day winning 4-2 with nerveless penalties. The league was completed with a 4-3 win over close challengers Leeds City Juniors.
The race for golden boot ended with a draw as Jack Morgan and Charlie Margo both scored 19 and had 41 assists between them. Captain Alfie Hewson proudly accepted the league trophy at the Centenary Pavilion at the Garforth league awards ceremony before the squad celebrated with a meal in town.
Sponsors Decksaver are arranging a special treat for the boys later this summer and have renewed their shirt deal for the 2019/20 season.
David Aarons from Decksaver said:
Fantastic performance- well done guys! We would love to continue our support next year – you should all be very proud of yourselves.