Royal visit for Great Yorkshire Show 2019

The Duke of York will visit the 161st Great Yorkshire Show.

His Royal Highness will visit the Show on Thursday 11 July, meeting officials, competitors and exhibitors at England’s premier agricultural show on the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate.

The Duke of York last visited the Great Yorkshire Show in 2002 and will be hosted by the Show Director Charles Mills.

Mr Mills said: We are honoured to welcome The Duke of York to the Great Yorkshire Show where we will take a tour of some of the highlights. We have some of the best animals in Britain competing, first class entertainment, state-of-the-art farming equipment, terrific demos in the forge and the cookery theatres to name a few. We very much look forward to welcoming His Royal Highness and ensuring he has a fantastic experience as we did with The Princess Royal last year.

The Great Yorkshire Show attracts more than 130,000 visitors over the three days and Thursday is the finale.

The day finishes with one of the finest showjumping competitions in the country Cock O The North as well as the formal hand over to the new President of the Great Yorkshire Show when Tom Ramsden will hand over to Charlotte Bromet.

