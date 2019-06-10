Almsford Community Fun Day welcomes more people than in previous years

Please share the news











Organisers of the Almsford Community Fun Day have said that they welcomed more this year people this year than in previous years.

Even rain mid-way through the afternoon didn’t dampen spirits, it just moved to the marquee to enjoy the acts there, while the rain passed over.

Ann Woollven, speaking for the organising team, said: We welcomed even more crowds than last year as people came out to enjoy an afternoon packed with free live music, dance and entertainment. Visitors also soaked up the brilliant community atmosphere, taking part in our ABBA medley singalong, led by All Together Now Community Choir. They also enjoyed taking part in activities put on by local voluntary organisations, including Resurrection Bikes and the Guiding Association, as well as chatting to Oatlands Allotment Association and the Pétanque club. We are still counting the proceeds but hope to have made several thousand pounds to help complete the drainage work on Almsford Playing Field. This will allow this community space to be enjoyed year round by the various sporting associations who play there and the general public. We would like to thank all our sponsors, prize donors and, of course, everyone who came down to support our Fun Day. An amazing community spirit prevailed throughout.









