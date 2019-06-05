 ‘New look’ Residential Conference to return to York

Please share the news













The Association for Perioperative Practice has announced its annual residential conference will be returning to York with a brand-new look this year, as it aims to further support students, theatre nurses, ODPs and all perioperative practitioners from across the globe.

Existing as the largest event of its kind in the UK, the residential conference will return to York University between 8 and 11 August for the sixth year running, giving delegates the chance to immerse themselves in the association’s ethos through CPD accredited lectures, specialist workshops, industry exhibitions and a new entertainment line up.

The once a year opportunity will be open to all perioperative practitioners, students, members and non-members of the association.

Harrogate-based Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP) is the UK’s leading membership organisation for perioperative practitioners, who put patient safety at the heart of everything they do.

For over 50 years they have been leading perioperative excellence by working to enhance skills and knowledge within operating departments, sterile services departments and associated areas.

Building on their heritage, they have evolved the conference since its first appearance in the 60’s, introducing silent lectures, evening entertainment, speed education workshops and poster presentations into their 2019 agenda.

Delegates now have the freedom to create their own personalised learning programme, which accounts for up to 12 CPD hours, as well as the chance to meet some of the industry’s top innovators, who will be on hand to demonstrate new and exciting products and solutions.

Dawn Stott, CEO of the Association said: We are thrilled to be returning to York this year to deliver our sixth annual conference and can’t wait to welcome delegates, old and new, to our flagship event. Taking into account the feedback from last year, we have created an even greater agenda, offering a more fluid approach to learning so that delegates may pick and choose their educational content throughout the conference. Plus, in a bid to break down the barriers that exist in further education and training for professionals, we have introduced a new payment package, making it more accessible to all.

So far, over 200 people have booked to attend the two-day conference, which is sponsored by a variety of industry specialists including Unisurge, Stryker, 3M, Hill Rom, Spire Healthcare, Royal Cornwall NHS Trust and BD Medical Technology.







