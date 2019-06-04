Annual Bed Fest music festival in aid of local charity Henshaws

Please share the news











Bed Fest, the annual live music festival in aid of local charity Henshaws will take place at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough on Saturday 8 June 2019.

Now in its seventh successful year, the festival has grown into a huge celebration of grass roots music and been embraced as the biggest Bed Race after party in Knaresborough.

Starting at noon and finishing at midnight there will be music from over 20 bands and performers across four stages. The Bed Fest 2019 line up showcases an eclectic mix of rock, indie, acoustic, metal and hip hop acts along with a number of DJ’s, most of whom have a close connection with the local community.

One of this year’s headline acts is Laura Kindelan, a Leeds-based artist hailing from York.

Kindelan’s music is described as “a blend of genres which results in a beautiful, soulful sound that is unique to her.” She has been played on BBC 6 Music and BBC Introducing North Yorkshire and her relaxed, audience-pleasing style is a perfect fit for Bed Fest.

Henshaws’ Rufus Beckett, who organises the festival, said: It is a great feeling to be able to bring such amazing emerging musical talent to Knaresborough to help raise funds for Henshaws. All the money raised at Bed Fest will help Henshaws to continue to offer life-changing services to disabled people in Yorkshire. It’s going to be a fantastic event with four stages of music, local food and drink, craft stalls and family activities.

To complement the live music, Henshaws are hosting a number of bars including Daleside and Roosters on tap. There’s another opportunity to try the exclusive Br-ale; Henshaws root and fruit beer which proved very popular during its launch at Henshaws first ever Beer Festival last month.

The event will also offer a range of delicious food including a barbeque and hog roast plus wood fired pizzas by Major Tom’s Social.

There is no charge for entry to Bed Fest, but Henshaws are asking for donations at the gate to help them continue their life-changing work for people with disabilities. For a full line up please visit https://www.henshaws.org.uk/events/bed-fest-music-2019/









