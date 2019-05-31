Harrogate police

Boy now in critical condition following Lightwater Valley incident

2 hours ago in News
Please share the news
  • 8
    Shares

Police are now in a position to provide an update in relation to the incident at Lightwater Valley Theme Park near Ripon on 30 May 2019 involving a seven-year-old boy.

To clarify, the injured boy’s age is seven, not six as previously believed.

The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries following the incident where he currently remains. However, his condition is now described as critical.

Although this is a joint investigation by North Yorkshire Police and The Health and Safety Executive, the HSE currently has primacy.





Please share the news
  • 8
    Shares
  • 8
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*