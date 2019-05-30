Marie Davies, Doodle; Lizzie Brewster, Harrogate International Festivals and Nancy Prest, Doodle
Marie Davies, Doodle; Lizzie Brewster, Harrogate International Festivals and Nancy Prest, Doodle

Doodle HR and Consultancy Backs Festival

1 hour ago in Business/Culture/Harrogate
Please share the news
  • 4
    Shares

Harrogate’s Doodle HR and Doodle Consultancy has become a Premier Partner of arts charity, Harrogate International Festivals.

Nancy Prest, founder of Doodle HR, said:

I’m passionate about human resources, and a big advocate for the arts as is our new director, Marie Davies. Having rounded and happy employees in any organisation is important to us, and culture plays a significant role in offering creative, fulfilling and enriching opportunities for all. The Festivals ensures the community we live and work in is vibrant and alive, so it’s an art charity we both very much value.

  • Also see Shaken not stirred the Harrogate International Festivals present the James Bond on the big screen in the Harrogate Convention accompanied by the Halé Orchestra – 30 May 2019

Doodle HR was founded in 2013 by Nancy, an experienced HR professional with over 15 years’ experience in public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Its mission has always been to make HR affordable and available to all companies, no matter how small. With Marie joining the Doodle family, Doodle now offer a wide and varied HR offering including bespoke consultancy services for strategic growth.



The Premier Partner scheme invites businesses to support the Festival’s delivery. The arts charity relies on ticket sales, sponsor support and philanthropy to deliver world-class events, with less than 1.5 per cent of funding from public money.

Marie said:

I’m a huge fan of the Festival’s events. Being a Premier Partner is a great way to entertain staff and clients for corporate entertainment which really makes an impact. It is a much-loved arts charity of over 50 years-standing, and when joining Doodle, I was keen to ensure we remain proud supporters of it.

 

Lizzie Brewster, development manager at Harrogate International Festival, said:

Doodle HR have supported the Festivals since last year, and we’re delighted they’ve now joined us as they grown as a Premier Partner. Having local businesses supporting and sharing our values helps ensure Harrogate thrives as a leading cultural destination.





Please share the news
  • 4
    Shares
  • 4
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*