Doodle HR and Consultancy Backs Festival

Harrogate’s Doodle HR and Doodle Consultancy has become a Premier Partner of arts charity, Harrogate International Festivals.
Nancy Prest, founder of Doodle HR, said:
I’m passionate about human resources, and a big advocate for the arts as is our new director, Marie Davies. Having rounded and happy employees in any organisation is important to us, and culture plays a significant role in offering creative, fulfilling and enriching opportunities for all. The Festivals ensures the community we live and work in is vibrant and alive, so it’s an art charity we both very much value.
- Also see Shaken not stirred the Harrogate International Festivals present the James Bond on the big screen in the Harrogate Convention accompanied by the Halé Orchestra – 30 May 2019
Doodle HR was founded in 2013 by Nancy, an experienced HR professional with over 15 years’ experience in public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Its mission has always been to make HR affordable and available to all companies, no matter how small. With Marie joining the Doodle family, Doodle now offer a wide and varied HR offering including bespoke consultancy services for strategic growth.
The Premier Partner scheme invites businesses to support the Festival’s delivery. The arts charity relies on ticket sales, sponsor support and philanthropy to deliver world-class events, with less than 1.5 per cent of funding from public money.
Marie said:
I’m a huge fan of the Festival’s events. Being a Premier Partner is a great way to entertain staff and clients for corporate entertainment which really makes an impact. It is a much-loved arts charity of over 50 years-standing, and when joining Doodle, I was keen to ensure we remain proud supporters of it.
Lizzie Brewster, development manager at Harrogate International Festival, said:
Doodle HR have supported the Festivals since last year, and we’re delighted they’ve now joined us as they grown as a Premier Partner. Having local businesses supporting and sharing our values helps ensure Harrogate thrives as a leading cultural destination.