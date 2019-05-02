Shaken not stirred

Casino Royale meets Hallé Orchestra on the 30 May 2019 at the Harrogate Convention Centre.

On screen it will feature Daniel Craig as James Bond along with a fusion of a orchestra, the Hallé, in perfect synchronisation.

It’s a fusion between concert and cinema that you won’t have seen before.

Charlotte Woods of the Harrogate International Festivals said: Seeing a movie on the big screen is always a fantastic experience, but watching a film with orchestra is like a cinema plus plus plus experience. A movie you love on the big screen, but somehow everything about it becomes alive, spontaneous and thrilling, because you can see a huge orchestra in front of you playing their hearts out. This event is truly one of a kind and like no other. Prepare to step into a world of sophistication and intrigue. The stakes are high, are you ready to go all in?!

See https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/booking/?webid=casinoroyale&spektrix_bounce=true







