1 hour ago in Harrogate/News
Three boys have been arrested following a fire at Saltergate Community  School in Newby Crescent, Harrogate.

The fire was reported to the police at around 8.30pm on Monday 27 May 2019. Two boys aged 13 and 15 were arrested a short time later. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.  A third boy aged 16, was arrested in the early hours of this morning (28 May), he remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone with any information who has not already come forward to the police is asked to call officers on 101 and ask for Harrogate Investigation Hub. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident number 12190095568 when passing on information.





