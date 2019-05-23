Three burglaries in Hampsthwaite overnight

Please share the news











Hampsthwaite has had three burglaries overnight.

A house in Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite was burgled overnight (22/23 May). Rooms were searched and property including purses and handbags stolen. (Police log number 12190092411).

A coffee shop on High Street, Hampsthwaite, was broken into overnight. A tips jar was stolen, and items of property were damaged (Police log number 12190092452).

This morning police also received a report of suspects trying doors to get into flats on Hollins Lane overnight. A nearby car was also broken into, and some items taken from inside (Police log number 12190092451).

Polcie say that enquiries are ongoing into the incidents, including forensic CSI examinations, and CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in the area. Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant reference number.









