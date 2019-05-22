Meadowside Academy gains support for after school Code Club

Meadowside Academy has been crowdfunding for equipment for their after school Code Club.

The school is for 4 to 11 year-old children is part of the Elevate Multi Academy and located on Half Penny Lane in Knaresbrough.

The Code Club identified that they need better ICT resources for benefit all students.

The club took on the challenge themselves and put together a crowdfunding page along with a video – they have now managed to raise the money needed for the club.

They have now  put an order into to buy 7 x Raspberry Pi’s along with monitors and keyboards and other accessories.  In addition they have also ordered some robot kits, all totalling over £1,000.

 

Mrs Aslam said:

I am very grateful forthe support I obtained in raising the funding necessary and would like to thank our parents, Andrew Hillas Properties for their generous donation, our local councillor Samantha Mearns, Knaresborough Mayor Phil Ireland from his Mayor’s fund and to Knaresborough Town Council.

The children are extremely grateful and looking forward to the arrival of the new IT equipment.

 

 





