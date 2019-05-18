In pictures: The Vamps play to a sell-out audience at the Harrogate Convention Centre

The Harrogate Convention Centre had a sell-out night of just under 2,000 on 17 May 2019.
The night featured: Taylor Grey, Power of Musik, New Hope Club and headlining with The Vamps.
