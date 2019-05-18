Alzheimer’s Society Roadshow visits Harrogate this Dementia Action Week

Please share the news











3 Shares

People in Harrogate will have the opportunity to put their questions to experts and find out more about dementia this week as the Alzheimer’s Society Roadshow rolls into town.

The charity’s mobile information service will be stopping off at Prospect Crescent, Harrogate on 23 May 2019 between 10am to 4pm and aims to increase local awareness of the condition which affects over 2,500 people in the town. A team of experts will offer free information and advice to anyone with queries about the condition, as well as helping to promote the benefits of an early diagnosis.

People currently living with dementia or those concerned for loved ones with memory problems are welcome to visit the team. No appointment is needed.

Since its launch in 2011, the Roadshow has reached more than 200,000 people across England, Wales and Northern Ireland and provided valuable support and information.

Alison Wrigglesworth, Alzheimer’s Society Services Manager for Harrogate said: Dementia is one of the biggest health and social care challenges of our generation. Yet it continues to be a condition surrounded by stigma. This can mean that people who are worried about dementia, or simply want to find out more, may not know where to turn. Our Dementia Community Roadshow offers an opportunity for those people to get the information and support they need. We’re here to provide people with information about where to get help and encourage those with concerns about their memory to visit their GP.

People can find out when the Dementia Community Roadshow will be visiting their local area by visiting www.alzheimers.org.uk/roadshow









Please share the news











3 Shares