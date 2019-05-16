The circus is coming to town and you can get two for one tickets!

Please share the news











From the producers of the Moscow State Circus and Circus Extreme an incredible and jaw dropping show comes to Harrogate, the Continental Circus Berlin – Wednesday 29 May to Sunday 02 June 2019.

The show has an array of brilliant Circus acts, music and real youthful energy, enjoy an international Production packed full of comedy, foot-juggling, daredevils, magic & aerial acts, including the Motorbikes inside the Globe of Death!

The show brings together some of the greatest circus performers ever seen in the UK and the EEC is delighted to bring it to these shores as part of its current European tour.

Housed in one of Europe’s largest Circus Big Tops this all new show will delight young and old alike.

We have a two for one deal

Continental Circus Berlin is an amalgamation of acts incorporating fantastic performers from all over the world. From amazing high wire walkers to rola balancing on a motorbike then to a super fast Las Vegas quick change to the death defying Globe of Death.

In an age where so much entertainment is unreal, made up of special effects, CGI and has a virtual reality, being pre-recorded, multi-tracked, digitally enhanced or in some other way electronically created – the sheer reality of a live show is a breath of fresh air and the feats and skills seen at Continental Circus Berlin are often so amazing that the Circus-goer literally can not believe their eyes.

Clown Angelo is your guide through the show which also includes:

Beautiful Aerialist’s

whirl wind jugglers

a laser man sending laser beams from his fingers

the sensational wheel of death, rotating into the roof of the Big Top

An amazing array of acts twisting an age-old tradition for a modern family audience

www.circusberlin.co.uk

Harrogate

Pannal Car Boot Site

Harrogate Road – A658

Off Buttersyke Bar Roundabout.

Pannal. HG3 1JE

Wednesday 29 May to Sunday 02 June

Wednesday 29 May 3pm and 7.45pm

Thursday 30 May 3pm and 7.45pm

Friday 31 May 3pm and 7.45pm

Saturday 01 June 3pm and 6pm

Sunday 02 June 12 noon and 3pm









